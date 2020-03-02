Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $17,219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

