BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $595,300.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $595,300.00 and $60,717.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,768.45 or 1.00233569 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,147 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

