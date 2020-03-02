BonusCloud Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $866,498.00 and $29.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00482452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.98 or 0.06435567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030206 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011334 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,986,647,404 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

