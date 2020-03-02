Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $103.68 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the business services provider will earn $103.68 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,026.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,695.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,947.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,966.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,592.45 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

