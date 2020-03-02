Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $47.94 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $47.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $49.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2021 earnings at $121.69 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,026.35.

BKNG opened at $1,695.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,947.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,966.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,592.45 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2,826.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.