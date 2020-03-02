Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Booking worth $157,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

BKNG stock opened at $1,689.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,947.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,966.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,592.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.53 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

