Booking Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $124.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will earn $124.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $125.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,026.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,695.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,947.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,966.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,592.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Booking by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

