BOOM Price Reaches $0.0014 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $20,908.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,298,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,267,520 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

