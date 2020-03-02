Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,411. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

