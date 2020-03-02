Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.41. The company had a trading volume of 805,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.79 and a 52 week high of C$32.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently -578.95%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.