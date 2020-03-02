Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.83.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$0.73 on Monday, hitting C$29.38. 775,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,895. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.79 and a 52 week high of C$32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -257.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

