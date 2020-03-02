Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$29.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.83.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.38. The company had a trading volume of 775,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.30. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.79 and a 1-year high of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.72.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

