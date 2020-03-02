Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.83.

BLX traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$29.38. 775,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,895. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.79 and a 1-year high of C$32.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

