Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BORR. HSBC lowered Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

BORR stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at $428,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

