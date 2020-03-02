BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Short Interest Update

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 647,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 141,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

