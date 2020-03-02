BOX Token Market Cap Reaches $4.28 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $10,470.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008188 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

