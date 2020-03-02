BQT Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BQT has a market cap of $2.25 million and $33,440.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00482452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.98 or 0.06435567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030206 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011334 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,767,243 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

