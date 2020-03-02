Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.