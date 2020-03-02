Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 88,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.