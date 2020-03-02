Bread Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Bread has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $794,832.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Binance and Cobinhood. In the last week, Bread has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bread

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Tokenomy, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

