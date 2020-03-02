Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Stake Raised by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,500 shares during the period. BRF makes up about 9.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.77% of BRF worth $54,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BRF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRF by 1,352.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

