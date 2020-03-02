BriaCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $14,869.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,817.44 or 2.15105191 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

