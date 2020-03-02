Brian K. Miller Sells 5,750 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.05, for a total value of $1,869,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,121,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TYL traded up $14.13 on Monday, hitting $327.49. 301,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,676. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average of $285.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

