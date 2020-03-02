Brickblock (BBK) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. In the last week, Brickblock has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $854,522.00 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,768.45 or 1.00233569 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

