Brigham Minerals Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNRL. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $732.67 million and a PE ratio of 27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

