Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.91% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $9.35 on Monday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

