Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Acquires $153,237.75 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.63. 1,035,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,090. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 133,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

