Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises 2.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 1.16% of Brink’s worth $52,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

