Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,277 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Brink’s worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $2,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 40.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

