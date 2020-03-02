Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,297,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

