Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 420.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $5,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,492,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,320,484. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

