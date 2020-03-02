British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,716.92 ($48.89).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,006 ($39.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,386.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,071.14.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

