British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BATS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,704.23 ($48.73).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,005 ($39.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,386.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,071.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

