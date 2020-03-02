British American Tobacco PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6721 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.61. 4,887,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

