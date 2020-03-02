British American Tobacco PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6721 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

British American Tobacco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 4,887,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

