Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,207 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Broadcom worth $297,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $12.35 on Monday, hitting $284.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.19. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.