Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Given $12.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadmark Realty Capital an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,795,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,437. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 46.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

