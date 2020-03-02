Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Sells $476,640.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $106.25. 2,428,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,975. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

