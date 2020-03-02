Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post sales of $557.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.26 million and the lowest is $556.80 million. AAR posted sales of $529.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $34.55 on Monday. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.53 and a beta of 1.19.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

