Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.07). DexCom reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $9.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,403. DexCom has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 264.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $226,800.00. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,837 shares of company stock worth $11,962,883 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

