Brokerages Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. E*TRADE Financial reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after buying an additional 796,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,320,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

