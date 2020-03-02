Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $31.27. 32,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,638 shares of company stock worth $2,043,059.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

