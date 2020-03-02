Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.02.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

