Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.77 million to $30.07 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $28.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $117.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.97 million to $119.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.85 million, with estimates ranging from $126.66 million to $134.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

