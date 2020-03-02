Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $1.01 EPS

Analysts expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.14. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

PRGO stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.51. 75,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

