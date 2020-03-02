Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report sales of $11.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial reported sales of $12.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $44.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROV. Piper Sandler began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROV opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

