Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce $231.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.91 million and the lowest is $224.24 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $195.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $993.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.00 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $935.73 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

STNG opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.