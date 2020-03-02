Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $2.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post earnings per share of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,649,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded up $6.45 on Monday, hitting $131.55. 557,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $111.91 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

