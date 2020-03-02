Brokerages Anticipate TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings. TCG BDC reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCG BDC.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

TCG BDC stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 147,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

