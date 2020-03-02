Brokerages Anticipate Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tesla posted earnings per share of ($2.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $36.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.33.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $60.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $728.06. 1,117,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,656,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.01 and its 200-day moving average is $397.11. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.